Black Lives Matter Leader DeRay Mckesson Speaks Out On Disparities In The Right To Protest

When a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists broke down the doors of the Capitol building, they put their feet up on desks, spray-painted walls and threatened the functions of American democracy.

Yet, the police response was minimal. The National Guard was late on the scene, nothing like the images from Black Lives Matter protests over the summer or years past.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks to DeRay Mckesson, a prominent Black Lives Matter leader and police reform advocate, about the disparities in the U.S. in the right to protest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

