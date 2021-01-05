UK Shuts Down In Response To COVID-19 Variant; US Finds Cases Of New Strain In 4 States

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide shutdown in response to rising cases of the new, more contagious coronavirus variant. In the U.S., the variant has been found in four states, but experts warn not enough is being done in response.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist with Georgetown University, about the new strain.

