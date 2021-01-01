Author Ann Dávila Cardinal Takes Young Adult Readers To New World Of Fantasy And Reality

Ann Dávila Cardinal writes horror fiction for young adults that mixes her fascination with the genre with the reality of life in Puerto Rico, her mother’s homeland. Her first YA novel won an International Latino Book Award and was a finalist for the Horror Writers Association’s Bram Stoker Award.

As Jon Kalish reports, Cardinal wants to take readers to a world that may be unfamiliar for many.

