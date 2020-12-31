© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The State Of The US Economy At Year's End

Published December 31, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST

Negotiations over $2,000 payments have stalled after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paired the measure with legislation Democrats won’t support. But such direct aid may not be the best way to address a faltering economy anyway.

NPR’s Scott Horsley discusses the pluses and minuses of that approach and the state of the U.S. economy after a tumultuous year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

