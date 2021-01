We talk to Eyder Peralta, NPR’s East Africa correspondent, about some of the biggest stories in Africa this past year, including why the continent has fared better in the pandemic than many experts initially feared, what’s behind the SARS protest movement in Nigeria and the return to civil war in Ethiopia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.