New Variant Of COVID-19 Found In Colorado As Vaccine Rollout Continues

A new strain of COVID-19 initially seen in the United Kingdom has popped up in Colorado. The variant spreads quickly and has public health officials across the world worried.

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout continues through the United States, though progress has been slow.

NPR science correspondent Joe Palca brings us the latest.

