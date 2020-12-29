Snopes Sets The Record Straight On Election, COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

Even though President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is just weeks away, the conspiracy theories keep flying about the integrity of the election. Many involve Dominion, the American company that provided election equipment to dozens of states.

Meanwhile, misinformation is also heating up about the COVID-19 vaccine as the rollout continues in the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young sorts fact from fiction with Camille Knox, a researcher with the fact-checking website Snopes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

