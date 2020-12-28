Trump Signs Relief Bill, Congress Meets To Override Defense Spending Veto

NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the fallout from President Trump’s decision to wait until Sunday night to sign coronavirus relief measures into law, and whether Congress will be able to override his veto of a defense spending bill before the next Congress is seated next week.

