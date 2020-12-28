© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump Signs Relief Bill, Congress Meets To Override Defense Spending Veto

Published December 28, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST

NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the fallout from President Trump’s decision to wait until Sunday night to sign coronavirus relief measures into law, and whether Congress will be able to override his veto of a defense spending bill before the next Congress is seated next week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now