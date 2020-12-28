How A College Graduate Prompted Merriam-Webster Dictionary To Update Definition Of Racism

For the full article, click here.

Recent college grad Kennedy Mitchum wasn’t satisfied with Merriam-Webster dictionary’s definition of “racism.” In May, she emailed the editors about revising its definition.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley revisits her conversation with Mitchum about the word and its meaning.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

