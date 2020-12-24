Fledgling Musicians Union Targets Spotify

The Swedish music streaming giant Spotify has been hailed as a savior of the music industry, helping bring an end to illegal digital downloads by offering paid streaming subscriptions. But many musicians say it’s virtually impossible to earn any meaningful income through Spotify streams.

Thousands of musicians are looking to form a union to compel Spotify to make its payment system fairer. Amelia Mason from WBUR reports.

