Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions, Answered

The Trump administration said Wednesday they’ve reached a deal with Pfizer to buy another 100 million doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the additional supply will be enough “to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021.” Inoculations from Pfizer and Moderna are already being given across the country, but many Americans still have questions about the vaccine.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

