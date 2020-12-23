© 2020 Texas Public Radio
'We Had A Very Charmed Life Together': A Wife Remembers Her Husband Who Died Of COVID-19

Published December 23, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST
Karen Nascembeni and her husband Steven T. Richard, who died from complications of COVID-19 on March 24, 2020. He was 58 years old. (Courtesy Karen Nascembeni)
Karen Nascembeni and her husband, Steven T. Richard, contracted the coronavirus in March. When Karen woke up after 31 days in a medically induced coma, Steven was gone. She remembers her husband and their love for each other.

This Cognoscenti piece, produced by Frannie Carr Toth and Cloe Axelson, was created in collaboration with the FacesOfCovid project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

