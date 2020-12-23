'We Had A Very Charmed Life Together': A Wife Remembers Her Husband Who Died Of COVID-19

Karen Nascembeni and her husband, Steven T. Richard, contracted the coronavirus in March. When Karen woke up after 31 days in a medically induced coma, Steven was gone. She remembers her husband and their love for each other.

This Cognoscenti piece, produced by Frannie Carr Toth and Cloe Axelson, was created in collaboration with the FacesOfCovid project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

