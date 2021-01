We talk to Scott Shafer of KQED about Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who will fill the Senate seat vacated by Sen. Kamala Harris when she becomes vice president next month. Padilla will be the first Latino senator in a state where Latinos make up the largest ethnic group.

