© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nursing Home Doctor 'Very Optimistic' About COVID-19 Vaccines Working, Being Widely Accepted

Published December 22, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST

Dr. Richard Feifer is chief medical officer Genesis HealthCare, the largest nursing home chain in the country, and he joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in 341 Genesis nursing homes located in 24 states.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the guest’s title. We regret the error. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now