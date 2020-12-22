Nursing Home Doctor 'Very Optimistic' About COVID-19 Vaccines Working, Being Widely Accepted

Dr. Richard Feifer is chief medical officer Genesis HealthCare, the largest nursing home chain in the country, and he joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in 341 Genesis nursing homes located in 24 states.

