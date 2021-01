We speak with Jim Enote, CEO of the Colorado Plateau Foundation and a Zuni member, about his thoughts on Congresswoman Debra Haaland’s recent nomination to be the Biden administration’s secretary of the interior.

If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Indigenous person to hold that role.

