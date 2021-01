New Netflix film “Mank” centers around Herman Mankiewicz, the writer who won an Oscar honoring his screenplay for “Citizen Kane.”

Host Robin Young speaks with Mankiewicz’s grandsons Josh Mankiewicz and Ben Mankiewicz about their grandfather and their family. Their father Frank Mankiewicz was a former president of NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

