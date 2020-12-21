© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee Leads US In Per Capita Cases Of COVID-19 As More Holiday Travel Looms

Published December 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST

Tennessee has the highest per capita cases of COVID-19 infections of any U.S. state. The state recorded a positivity rate of 30% on Saturday, but Gov. Bill Lee refuses to implement a mask mandate.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Blake Farmer, health care reporter for Nashville Public Radio, about the post-Thanksgiving surge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now