Tennessee Leads US In Per Capita Cases Of COVID-19 As More Holiday Travel Looms

Tennessee has the highest per capita cases of COVID-19 infections of any U.S. state. The state recorded a positivity rate of 30% on Saturday, but Gov. Bill Lee refuses to implement a mask mandate.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Blake Farmer, health care reporter for Nashville Public Radio, about the post-Thanksgiving surge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

