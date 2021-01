We talk to Clarissa Ward of CNN about her reporting that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned in his underwear back in August, almost fatally. A Russian toxins agent possibly involved revealed this detail to Navalny himself when Navalny pretended to be a Russian official on the phone.

