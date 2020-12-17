© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Congress Nears Deal On $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package

Published December 17, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST

Congress is racing to finalize the terms of a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill before the end of the week. If an agreement is not reached, 12 million Americans will see their unemployment benefits disappear after Christmas and millions more could be evicted.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about what’s in the bill and the rise in unemployment claims last week.

