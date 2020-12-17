Congress Nears Deal On $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package

Congress is racing to finalize the terms of a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill before the end of the week. If an agreement is not reached, 12 million Americans will see their unemployment benefits disappear after Christmas and millions more could be evicted.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about what’s in the bill and the rise in unemployment claims last week.

