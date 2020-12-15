Exxon Mobil Unveils 5-Year Climate Change Plan In Effort To Satisfy Activist Investors

Exxon Mobil released a new five-year plan to address climate change as part of an effort to appease activist investors concerned about the company’s role in the crisis. But it’s not exactly clear how much of an impact the new pledge will have on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about the impact of Exxon’s new plan at the end of a difficult financial year for the oil giant.

