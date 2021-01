Last week, Baltimore inaugurated its newest mayor, former city council president Brandon Scott. The youngest mayor in a century, Scott must lead a city already beset by twin epidemics of gun violence and drug use, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Mayor Scott about his progressive approach.

