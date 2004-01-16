'Hiroshima Maidens' and a Return to New York

Hiroshima Maiden is the name of a theater work that premiered this week in New York. It's based on the experiences of a group of women disfigured by the atomic bomb who came to this country for reconstructive surgery. To help raise money for the surgery, two of the women and their sponsor appeared on an episode of the old TV show This Is Your Life. One of the guests was the co-pilot of the Enola Gay. Reporter Karen Michel mixes sound from the original This Is Your Life with sound from the new production and an interview with one of the original "maidens," who came to New York again to see the new show.

