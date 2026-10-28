Bexar County vehicle emissions testing begins Nov. 1

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Beginning Nov. 1, Bexar County residents must pass a vehicle emissions test to renew their vehicle registration.

Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti confirmed the information in a statement released Tuesday amid confusion over whether the start date for the new requirement would be delayed.

Uresti said that reports that the emissions test requirements by the State have been put on hold are "not correct."

"State required emissions tests for vehicle registrations will still be required beginning November 1st," said Uresti.

He added the cost for an emissions inspection test is $18.50 and said that Bexar County does not keep any of this fee.

A spokesperson from the Alamo Area Council of Governments also confirmed the Nov. 1 start date in a statement sent to TPR.

Emissions tests measure pollutants, including carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, released through a vehicle’s exhaust system. The inspections are part of a state program intended to help Texas meet federal air quality standards.

Motorists whose registrations are due in October, November or December can still renew without an emissions test if they complete the process by Saturday, Oct. 31, according to the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.

Beginning Nov. 1, gas-powered vehicles that are 2 to 24 years old must pass an emissions inspection before initial registration or renewal.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says the enhanced vehicle emissions inspection program applies to designated areas of Texas as part of efforts to meet federal air quality standards.

For more information about vehicle registration and renewal, visit the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector’s motor vehicle services page.