-
Senate Bill 7 would have added restrictions to in-person voting and mail-in ballots and created a slew of new criminal penalties for voters and election workers in Texas.
-
Midnight was the deadline for the House to approve the legislation that would alter nearly the entire voting process, create new limitations to early voting hours, ratchet up voting-by-mail restrictions and curb local voting options.
-
After Drastic Changes Made Behind Closed Doors, And An Overnight Debate, Texas Senate Approves Voting BillSenate Bill 7 includes provisions to limit early voting hours, curtail local voting options and further tighten voting-by-mail. The upper chamber suspended its own rules to approve it after debating it for hours overnight