‘Misleading and dangerous’ — Human rights groups condemn Gov. Abbott’s rhetoric on South African migrants at the border"The larger matter at hand here is that the Texas governor is trying to wind up fears around COVID and around this new strain of COVID to justify his anti-asylum and anti-migrant policies in South Texas,” said Ari Sawyer with Human Rights Watch.
Doctors and health officials in Texas say the omicron variant of COVID-19 could be found in the state within the next couple of weeks — if it’s not already here.