-
Both "Peggy Sue" and "That'll Be the Day" were co-written by Jerry Allison and Buddy Holly. The drummer for The Crickets died Monday, Aug. 22 at age 82.
-
Lubbock, Texas, hasn't always been fond of its best known son, Buddy Holly. But 60 years after his death, the town has a park with a bronze statue of him, and a street and a museum named after him.
-
Peggy Sue Gerron, the titular inspiration of Buddy Holly's early hit, became a barrier-breaker in California and, eventually, an unofficial ambassador to Lubbock, Texas.
-
Fifty-six years ago this Tuesday night, February 3, Buddy Holly’s plane crashed. He perished, and some say the music died along with him. Local Holly fans…
-
Listen to Me is a pan-generational tribute featuring Natalie Merchant, Ringo Starr and more.
-
Two albums featuring the late rock 'n' roll icon have been released — Memorial Collection and Down the Line: Rarities. Rock historian Ed Ward considers Holly's music and tragic death.
-
February 3, 2009 marks fifty years since the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly along with fellow Texas music icon J.P."The Big Bopper" Richardson and…
-
Buddy Holly's legendary song "Peggy Sue" didn't start out as a classic at all.
-
Rock critic KEN TUCKER reviews the tribute album to Buddy Holly, "Not Fade Away."
-
It was 33 years ago today a light plane crashed near the Iowa-Minnesota border, killing Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson, better known as The Big Bopper. They had just finished playing the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.