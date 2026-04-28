Steve Fisher | KTEP
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Trump Administration Unveils Anti-Corruption Campaign Targeting Mexican Officials with alleged Cartel tiesU.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson traveled to the northwest state of Sinaloa for the groundbreaking ceremony for a billion-dollar methanol factory, one of the largest single private U.S. investments in Mexico in recent history. During the visit he announced an anti-corruption campaign targeting Mexican elected officials and politicians suspected of links to organized crime.