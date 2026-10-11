Oklahoma stuns No. 1 Texas with walk-off field goal

Tate Sandell hit a 47-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to give Oklahoma a 27-24 upset over No. 1 Texas on Saturday in Dallas.

The Sooner offense did not have a great day, but Oklahoma got touchdowns from its defense and special teams and avoided turnovers to give itself a chance.

Courtland Guillory intercepted Arch Manning at the Oklahoma 39 with 19 seconds left on the clock, giving quarterback John Mateer and Oklahoma one more shot.

Mateer hit Isaiah Sategna for a 13-yard gain and then a 20-yard gain to give Sandell a chance to win it. Both of Sategna’s catches were reviewed, the first call was overturned to a catch and the second upheld as a reception.

The win was Oklahoma’s first over the Longhorns since 2023 and the Sooners’ first over a top-ranked opponent since beating Missouri in the 2007 Big 12 Championship Game.

Oklahoma had never beaten a No. 1 opponent when unranked.

Texas had a chance to go ahead late but Gianni Spetic’s 53-yard field goal try went wide right with 1:54 to play.

The Longhorns then forced Oklahoma’s ninth punt to get the ball back with less than a minute to play.

But shortly after Guillory was flagged for pass interference, he intercepted Manning.

Manning finished 19 of 31 with three touchdowns but two costly interceptions as Texas outgained the Sooners 382-238.

Mateer was 18 of 26 for 155 yards.

But the turnovers sunk the Longhorns (4-1, 1-1 SEC).

The Sooners (3-2, 1-1) avoided the turnovers that had wrecked them in recent losses to Michigan and Georgia.

And the defense continually came up big.

Deep in Texas territory early in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma’s Peyton Bowen picked off Manning and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown to give the Sooners their first lead at 24-17.

Manning and the Longhorns responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive ending on Manning’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Bishop.

After going three-and-out on their first two drives of the game, the Longhorns didn’t take long to strike on their third.

Arch Manning hit Cam Coleman for a 41-yard touchdown on the first play of Texas’ third drive.

The Longhorns then went three-and-out on their next two drives before the Sooners came up big themselves.

In the opening moments of the second quarter, Oklahoma’s Danny Okoye broke through and blocked Mac Chiumento’s punt. The block was recovered by Dakoda Fields in the back of the end zone to give the Sooners their first touchdown against the Longhorns since 2023.

Texas answered with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 34-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo.

The Sooners, who hadn’t picked up a first down to that point, then put together their first sustained drive of the game, though the drive ended in a missed field goal.

The Longhorns took a 17-7 lead on Spetic’s 23-yard field goal with 12 seconds left before halftime.

Oklahoma pulled back within a touchdown on Sandell’s 53-yard field goal five minutes into the third quarter.

After three more three-and-outs by Texas, the Sooners took advantage of good field position, tying the game on Lloyd Avant’s 2-yard touchdown run in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.

The rushing touchdown was Oklahoma’s first since its season opener

–Field Level Media