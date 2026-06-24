Fresh off NBA Finals run, Spurs add size in NBA Draft

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The San Antonio Spurs focused on adding size during the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

With the 20th overall pick, the Spurs selected 6-foot-9 Kentucky forward-center Jayden Quaintance. The 18-year-old appeared in just four games last season because of a knee injury but is widely regarded as one of the top defensive prospects in the draft.

San Antonio then traded up with the Denver Nuggets to acquire the 26th overall pick, selecting 6-foot-10 UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. In exchange, the Spurs sent Denver the 35th overall pick and two future second-round selections.

The moves come less than two weeks after the Spurs' run to the NBA Finals and add frontcourt depth alongside Victor Wembanyama as the team looks to build on its first Finals appearance since 2014.