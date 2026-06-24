© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh off NBA Finals run, Spurs add size in NBA Draft

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published June 24, 2026 at 12:23 AM CDT
Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Brett Davis/IMAGN IMAGES
/
Reuters Connect
Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Spurs focused on adding size during the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

With the 20th overall pick, the Spurs selected 6-foot-9 Kentucky forward-center Jayden Quaintance. The 18-year-old appeared in just four games last season because of a knee injury but is widely regarded as one of the top defensive prospects in the draft.

San Antonio then traded up with the Denver Nuggets to acquire the 26th overall pick, selecting 6-foot-10 UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. In exchange, the Spurs sent Denver the 35th overall pick and two future second-round selections.

The moves come less than two weeks after the Spurs' run to the NBA Finals and add frontcourt depth alongside Victor Wembanyama as the team looks to build on its first Finals appearance since 2014.

San Antonio Spurs forward forward Victor Wembanyama (1) beats a drum and leads fans on a cheer after a victory over the Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center.
Sports
The Spurs lost the Finals. San Antonio got something back.
Dan Katz
A young Spurs team fell short against the Knicks, but its playoff run reminded San Antonio what meaningful basketball in June feels like.

Tags
Sports Top StoriesTPR
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff