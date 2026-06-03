Jalen Brunson sparks Knicks' rally past Spurs in Finals opener

June 4 - SAN ANTONIO -- Jalen Brunson scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and the New York Knicks overcame a 14-point third-quarter deficit to post a 105-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Karl-Anthony ‌Towns contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Knicks won their 12th consecutive playoff game, tied for the second-longest postseason streak in league history.

New York closed the game with 11 straight points while playing in its first NBA Finals game since 1999.

OG Anunoby produced 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for the Knicks, who committed no turnovers in the final period.

San Antonio gave the ball ⁠away five times over the final 12 minutes while shooting 28.6% (6 of 21) and being outscored 29-19.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama registered 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots but made just 6 of 21 field-goal attempts. Stephon Castle had 17 points and eight rebounds, Julian Champagnie added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Dylan Harper had 16 points off the bench.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night at San Antonio.

Landry Shamet scored 13 points off the bench while Josh Hart had 15 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three points for the Knicks.

New York shot 41.5% from the field, including 11 of 36 (30.6%) from 3-point range.

The Spurs connected on ‌36% of ⁠their field-goal attempts and were 11 of 43 (25.6%) from behind the arc.

Brunson scored eight straight points, including a driving hoop with 6:08 left to give the Knicks a 94-86 advantage. Wembanyama responded with eight points during a 9-0 run as the Spurs moved ahead 95-94 with 2:16 to play.

San Antonio wouldn't score again, and Brunson drained a corner trey to put ⁠the Knicks back ahead with 1:50 left.

Mikal Bridges made two free throws, Brunson hit a jumper and Anunoby sank four consecutive free throws to seal it.

San Antonio led by seven at the break before scoring 10 of the first 13 points in ⁠the third quarter to take a 65-51 lead on Harper's basket.

The Knicks responded with a 20-6 burst and knotted the score at 71 on Brunson's jumper with 2:01 remaining in the third.

Knicks backup center Mitchell Robinson (broken right ⁠pinkie) played 13 minutes and had two points and six rebounds.

Champagnie had 15 points on five 3-pointers as the Spurs led 55-48 at the half. Brunson logged 11 in the half for the Knicks despite injuring his right knee in the first quarter and his left ankle in the second.

--Field Level Media

