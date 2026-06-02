The Tower of the Americas beams a message for 'The Alien'

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A green beam shot from the top of the Tower of the Americas as San Antonio celebrated the Spurs' return to the NBA Finals.

The display coincided with a Nike-produced drone show inspired by Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, whose nickname, "The Alien," is a nod to his seemingly otherworldly combination of size, skill and athleticism.

The celebration followed the Spurs' Game 7 victory over Oklahoma City, a win that returned San Antonio to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. The Spurs will open the series against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in San Antonio.

The display was created with the help of San Antonio-based City Smart Lights, whose AI-powered lighting displays have become an increasingly visible part of the downtown skyline in recent months. The company specializes in architectural lighting systems for public spaces, landmarks and entertainment venues.

"We are honored to contribute to moments that bring our community together," City Smart Lights President Eduardo Orozco said in a statement. "The Spurs' return to the NBA Finals is a source of tremendous pride for San Antonio, and we were excited to help illuminate one of the city's most recognizable landmarks as part of this celebration."

The lighting display and drone show drew attention across social media as fans celebrated the Spurs' return to basketball's biggest stage. The Nike-produced presentation ended with a message that captured the mood around San Antonio's young superstar:

"HE HAS ARRIVED."