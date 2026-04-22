Spurs’ Keldon Johnson wins Sixth Man of the Year: 'Put the team first'

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San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has been named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, a recognition of both his production and his willingness to embrace a new role.

Johnson is the first Spur to win the award since Manu Ginóbili, long considered one of the greatest sixth men in league history.

The honor places Johnson in rare company for a franchise that has long valued depth and unselfish play.

Two seasons ago, Johnson was moved from the starting lineup to the bench, a shift that required an adjustment for a player who had spent much of his career as a starter.

Instead of resisting the change, he leaned into it, becoming one of the league’s most productive reserves.

He scored more than 1,000 points off the bench this season, providing a consistent offensive spark for San Antonio’s second unit.

His ability to attack the basket, draw fouls, and bring energy has made him a key part of the Spurs’ rotation.

Johnson said the transition wasn’t easy at first.

“I had to control my ego and put the team first,” he said. “After that, the sky was the limit.”

Jeff Hanisch/IMAGN IMAGES / Reuters Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) dunks during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

His impact goes beyond scoring.

Coaches and teammates have pointed to his leadership and effort as central to the team’s identity, especially as the Spurs continue to develop a young roster.

That role could become even more important in the days ahead.

Victor Wembanyama, who was recently named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year, is uncertain after suffering a concussion.

His absence would leave a significant gap on both ends of the floor.

If Wembanyama is limited or unavailable, the Spurs will likely look to Johnson to help carry a larger share of the scoring load while maintaining the energy that has defined his season.