Photos: NASCAR's Christopher Bell goes back-to-back with a win at Circuit of the Americas

KUT 90.5 | By Patricia Lim ,
Juan Garcia
Published March 4, 2025 at 8:52 AM CST
Christopher Bell, DEWALT Toyota driver (20) celebrates his win at the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
DeWalt Toyota driver Christopher Bell took home the win Sunday at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. The win is Bell’s second in a row and the 11th NASCAR Cup Series win of his career.

Bell started the race in 19th place and was the lead car in the field at the end of only eight of the 95 laps run around the track. A three-car battle in the final five laps decided the winner.

This year's race featured a shorter track than in the past.

Bell is the fifth different winner in five NASCAR Cup Series races held at COTA.

Connor Zilisch, Red Bull Chevrolet (87), bows his heads with others at the opening ceremony of NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Riley Herbst, of Chumba Casino Toyota (35), enters the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Racers line up to start the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Racers pass the crowd at the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Drivers move down the 2.4-mile, 17-turn Circuit of The Americas track during the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Christoper Bell, DEWALT Toyota driver (20), during the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Racers make a turn at the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Christopher Bell, DEWALT Toyota driver (20), celebrates his win with his team at the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Christopher Bell, DEWALT Toyota driver (20) celebrates his win with a burnout at the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Confetti shaped like Texas lays on the pavement following DEWALT Toyota driver Christopher Bell's win at the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Patricia Lim
Juan Garcia