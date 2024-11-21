AI systems in Arlington Entertainment District could help reduce traffic ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Arlington Entertainment District will soon have new tech on traffic lights intended to make the area safer and less congested for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike just in time for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

The city's spending $600,000 to purchase the NoTraffic detectors that use AI to improve street conditions. The money is coming from a previous bond, but those funds will be returned under an agreement between Arlington and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).

Keith Brooks, the director of public works for Arlington, said the systems going in the entertainment district are being installed in preparation for the World Cup but won't be disappearing after the tournament is over.

"One of the long-term goals in terms of traffic management is having this advanced traffic technology not just for the World Cup," Brooks told KERA News. "We were already piloting this technology before that was even announced or things of that nature. Long term, this is the goal for the city as a whole."

The NoTraffic detection uses AI sensors, collected data and information about the city’s traffic and transportation policies to optimize the flow of people, bikes and vehicles.

Brooks said the technology will be used to gather data on things like busiest times for intersections, what types of vehicles are driving through certain areas, how long wait times are for both pedestrians and vehicles and if there are times of the day where people are more likely to run red lights.

He stressed that while NoTraffic will detect and track the number of vehicles that run red lights, as well as trends in red light running, it won't take photos of vehicles or record any identifying information. Red light cameras are not allowed in Texas and were also banned by the city in its charter.

How NoTraffic works

NoTraffic’s website says it can be deployed across an entire city and work to reduce congestion and improve the flow of vehicles by “optimizing traffic signals at the city grid level.”

It uses data analytics and machine learning to predict traffic flow, adapt to congestion, highlight positive and negative patterns and even communicate between traffic lights to help make the flow of vehicles smoother.

The platform prioritizes pedestrians and cyclists, along with emergency vehicles. It even has the ability to detect when someone is about to run a red light and extend the amount of time the intersection is clear to avoid crashes, according to the website.

While the World Cup was the catalyst for approving NoTraffic systems for about 30 Arlington Entertainment District intersections, the benefits won't leave town with the international soccer fans.

Brooks said the changes to the area will be subtle at first, as the city uses data to set expectations for intersections. People in the area might not even notice the change, even though he expects it to be a big change.

The impacts on traffic will become more obvious as NoTraffic is installed in other parts of the city, but even just in the entertainment district these systems will continue to benefit Arlington residents and visitors well past the FIFA tournament.

Traffic lights already in use

Brooks said Arlington has already been using NoTraffic for a while. The platform hasn't been installed in enough areas yet for its AI traffic control capabilities to be used, but the data the city has gained is helping them make adjustments that match the Arlington's needs.

The data also helps the people in the Arlington Traffic Management Center. That is where city employees work in real-time to control traffic lights and respond to incidents like crashes.

Employees are able to use NoTraffic data to see intersections with problems and respond faster, plus the city evaluates the data to learn what changes need to be made.

That's where information on red light running comes in, too. The TRC can notify Arlington police about trends in red light running, giving officers a chance to monitor the area and hopefully deter intersection crashes.

Who's paying for it

Funding for NoTraffic tech in the Arlington Entertainment District is coming from $17.5 million from a bond initially meant to widen a portion Randol Mill Road to improve streets, sidewalks and signage around AT&T Stadium. That money will be replaced by NCTCOG, which in 2023 promised it would work with the city to secure federal funding for the Randol Mill Road project.

The council is expected to use the $17.5 million exchanged with the city of Arlington to address operations, transit, streetscapes and safety needs ahead of both major events. The amount for improvements in the entertainment district includes:



$6 million to add dynamic message sign boards, improve software and enhance traffic signals.

$3 million to improve the TRE Centerpoint Station, create bus staging sites and other transit enhancements.

$8 million to improve sidewalks, lighting and crosswalks near the stadium as well as add wayfinding signage.



The council also approved a move to buy backup batteries for $165,000. The batteries would kick in if power is lost, keeping those same traffic lights in the Arlington Entertainment District operational until power is restored.

Brooks said the city is also working on sidewalks in the entertainment district, partially in anticipation of increased pedestrian traffic for the World Cup and installing new pedestrian signals that give audible instructions to wait, go and how much time is left to cross the street.

Another $750,000 for signs around the stadium is expected to come from the Texas Department of Transportation.

This story contains information from the KERA archives.

