AT&T to host 2026 World Cup Final? FIFA to announce final match soon

The allocation of host city matches and the location of key games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be announced Feb. 4, FIFA announced late afternoon Jan. 18.

This includes the location of the final match, which Arlington’s AT&T Stadium is a top contender to host, along with MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

British media reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed sources, that AT&T Stadium will be the venue of the final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, officials said they haven’t received any formal announcement.

Special programming for the announcement will be broadcast live across Canada, Mexico and the United States, as well as on FIFA platforms.

Susan Schrock, spokesperson for Arlington city government, said the city has not received any update.

An announcement from FIFA regarding the location of the event’s final match was first expected in September 2023 before being pushed back to the end of the year.

The wait for finalized game schedules, as well as the location of the coveted final game, has left planners in host cities upset with FIFA, according to The New York Times. Officials told the Times anonymously that the delay has made planning for games and securing partnerships difficult.

Improvements in Arlington’s Entertainment District, as well as transportation modes around the region, have already been identified in preparation for the event. This includes reallocating $17.5 million in local funds from the city of Arlington for upgrades around AT&T Stadium, as well as transit investments to move people to and from venues.

Michael Morris, transportation director for the North Central Texas Council of Governments, told the Arlington City Council in November that FIFA asked him to work with other host cities on their transportation plans. Morris assured the sports authority they would, but only if Arlington lands the final game.

AT&T Stadium is also a proposed venue for the 2027 Women’s World Cup as part of a joint U.S.-Mexico bid if selected by FIFA.

