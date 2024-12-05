A powerful 7.0 earthquake strikes off northern California coast; tsunami warning has passed

Updated December 05, 2024 at 14:57 PM ET

A powerful earthquake struck off the northern California coast Thursday. Several aftershocks continue to rattle the area off Eureka.

The initial magnitude of the quake was 7.0. Other aftershocks have been lower.

A tsunami warning had been issued in the initial force of the quake, but has since been lifted for much of the impact zone, according to the National Weather Service. The northern California coast and up into central Oregon remain under tsunami threat.

The San Francisco Zoo has closed citing the "national weather emergency." In a post on X, the zoo said guests have been evacuated, animals secured and staff moved to higher ground.

In a briefing following the earthquake, experts from the United States Geological Survey said powerful aftershocks should be expected.

The area where the earthquake struck, they said, was prone to quakes due to its location over certain tectonic plates.

Despite the powerful shock of the earthquake and warnings of dangerous water swells, local video seen on ABC News showed surfers still in the water attempting to catch waves.

NPR's Carrie Kahn, in Santa Cruz, Calif., says she received evacuation orders after the earthquake.

Copyright 2024 NPR