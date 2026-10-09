Reddit’s plan to control AI bots has some users threatening to leave

AI bots are a problem for Reddit, and the popular discussion forum plans a crackdown that has made some longtime users angry.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says Reddit has massive amounts of information that AI models want, and the company has begun to crack down.

Highlights from this segment:

– Reddit users will no longer be able to read subreddits using RSS feeds or apps other than Reddit’s own default app.

– Users who prefer “old Reddit” with fewer ads and images will be forced to switch to the more modern interface, unless they’ve used the older format within the past six months.

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