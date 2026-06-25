Expert offers security tips after cyberattack on Alamo Heights ISD

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A global cybersecurity company has some advice for the 26,000 parents, students, and staff in the Alamo Heights school district after a cyberattack on sensitive information.

Lost in the March attack were potentially thousands of Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers, financial data, and personal medical records, according to the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Cindi Carter, the global security chief information officer of Checkpoint Software, said the fact the school district sits in an affluent area was probably not the reason it was targeted by cyber thieves.

"I don't necessarily think that makes them a bigger target. Schools in general have become some of the richest sources of personal information and hold onto it for decades," she said.

While school districts are target-rich environments for cyber crooks because of all the personal information they store, Carter said they often operate with limited cybersecurity resources as many other organizations do.

She said victims should use the free credit monitoring services suggested by the district and freeze their credit with credit reporting companies Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion in case someone is trying to take out a loan or get a credit card in your name.

Carter said the risk of identity theft can last for years after such a breach, so vigilant monitoring should continue for a while.

She said make sure to operate in the years ahead using different unique passwords for each financial account you have.

Carter also said use multi-factor authentication systems on financial accounts that require a fingerprint or code texted to your personal phone to open to open them and conduct a transaction.

"Cyber criminals should not be able to intervene and have your multi-factor authentication capabilities because they don't have your phone in their hands," she said.

Carter also said it's important to verify the source of calls, texts, and links before you respond to them because they may be coming from thieves posing as representatives of financial organizations, using your stolen information to appear authentic.