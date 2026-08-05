Fresh jalapeños recalled due to salmonella outbreak in 27 states, including Texas

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Centers for Disease Control issued a recall for jalapeños linked to a nationwide outbreak of salmonella.

Hundreds of cases have been reported across the U.S. in many states, including some cases in Texas.

San Antonians love their jalapeños, so check your favorites to make sure they are not distributed by Coast Citrus. The CDC says the peppers were grown in Sinaloa, Mexico and distributed primarily to Mexican-style restaurants or by wholesale.

Chipotle Mexican Grill was among the restaurants notified of the recall and they stopped serving them right away. Surfaces that come into contact with the contaminated jalapeños should also be disinfected.

Most people infected with salmonella get sick with upset stomach within a few hours to a week. Most recover within a week of first symptoms.

The very young, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems sometimes require hospitalization.

Read more about the recall and the outbreak here: