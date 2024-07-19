Glitch from Texas-based company CrowdStrike grounds flights in San Antonio and across the world

A glitch within an Austin-based cybersecurity company's software update has grounded flights and disrupted technology systems around the world.

American, Delta and United grounded all of their flights Friday morning after the company, CrowdStrike, pushed out a software update to Microsoft Windows systems that contained a "defect," the company said in a statement.

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," the company said. "Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack."

Several American and Delta Airlines flights at San Antonio International Airport were delayed or canceled on Friday morning.

American Airlines said it has reestablished operations later Friday morning. United said computer systems were affected and some customers could experience traveling delays.

Check your flight status at flysanantonio.com.



Travelers in Austin received similar updates. As of 7 a.m., ABIA said some Delta flights are resuming operation worldwide, but delays should be expected.

Mariel Lubeck, who was hoping to fly out of Austin's airport Friday, said she didn't have information on her flight yet and was unable to load her airline's app. "There are tons of people here [and] there are probably three flights at one gate," she said. "People are trying to figure out what gate [their flight is] going to be at."

The outage has also affected 911 call centers in some states, disrupted hospital and banking systems in multiple countries and knocked some television stations off the air in France and Australia, NPR reports.

Marian Navarro contributed to this report.