Sarah Asch | The Texas Standard
Among the bills being considered in committee this week is one that would make voter fraud a felony.
Almost 18,000 people gathered in Toyota Stadium as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team beat Brazil for the tournament title.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick expected to reveal priority bills, including harsh penalties for illegal votingEach session, the governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker prioritize low-number bills for passage.
Two Texas progressives get seats on the House Oversight Committee, which will conduct investigationsGreg Casar of Austin and Jasmine Crockett of Dallas find themselves with a combative assignment on the Hill.
The state had a banner year in job growth, though economists say the spike is not sustainable.
However, about a quarter of the audited campuses were found to need some corrective action.
In its effort to recruit, the agency is revealing more about its Texas operations than it has in the past.
Doling out committee assignments and talking about the surplus are just a few of the things lawmakers have on the agenda in the early weeks of the session.
If allocated, the money would go toward long COVID research and a cybersecurity teaching hub, among other things.
The park in Frisco’s Fields development will be geared toward children 3 to 9.