U.S. Marshals, San Antonio authorities locate 45 missing, endangered children

A multiagency law enforcement operation involving the San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office located 45 missing and endangered children last month, the U.S. Marshals Service announced on Wednesday.

Operation Lightning Bug II brought together federal, state and local agencies from Aug. 10 through Aug. 31 to find children considered at heightened risk of violence or exploitation and investigate people suspected of human trafficking and other crimes against children.

Authorities executed nine felony warrants and 11 misdemeanor warrants and arrested seven people on new charges. Additional charges are pending in some cases. Authorities did not release the identities of those arrested or provide details about the pending cases.

Among the children recovered was a 15-year-old girl found in San Antonio who had previously been reported as a runaway. Authorities said she was identified during the operation as a victim of sex trafficking but did not disclose additional details about her case.

The operation also extended well beyond San Antonio. Deputy U.S. marshals from San Antonio, Del Rio, Midland, El Paso and Waco worked alongside personnel from Arizona and other law enforcement agencies.

SAPD and BCSO worked the operation alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, BCFS Health and Human Services and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, among other agencies.

In one case, authorities safely recovered an 8-year-old child in Canada, who they said had allegedly been abducted by a noncustodial family member.

“Every child recovered is safeguarded from potential harm and given an opportunity for a brighter future,” U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Brian D. Harrison said in a statement. “Operation Lightning Bug II demonstrates the impact we have when law enforcement agencies combine their resources and expertise to locate missing and endangered children, protect those most vulnerable to exploitation, and hold accountable those who prey upon them.”

In San Antonio, the operation generated new human trafficking leads and investigations for the San Antonio Police Department.

“Through our local, state, and federal partnerships, including the U.S. Marshals Service, SAPD developed critical human trafficking leads, executed 20 warrants, made seven arrests on new charges, and advanced additional investigations,” San Antonio Police Chief Jesse Salame said, in a statement. “Most importantly, this operation helped locate and recover missing and endangered children.”

Children located during the operation were given access to medical care, food, social services and child advocacy resources, according to the Marshals Service. BCFS Health and Human Services also provided advocacy, case management and specialized services for at-risk youth and trafficking survivors.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.