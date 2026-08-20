Rabies outbreak in Bexar County spreads to pet dog

A San Antonio dog has tested positive for rabies after killing a skunk near its Far West Side home, marking the first confirmed case in a pet dog in Bexar County in more than a decade as local health officials warn of an outbreak among wild animals.

The Metropolitan Health District laboratory confirmed the infection Tuesday after the male Husky mix began showing behavioral and neurological symptoms, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

The dog’s owner told investigators the pet had killed a baby skunk in late July near their home inside Loop 1604 but did not report the encounter. People and other pets potentially exposed to the infected dog have since been offered preventive rabies treatment.

Rabies is a viral disease that can infect both animals and people, generally through the bite or saliva of an infected animal. Although the disease is preventable when exposure is identified and treated quickly, it is almost always fatal once symptoms develop.

San Antonio and Bexar County officials reported 22 rabies cases during June and July alone, compared to two to three cases typically reported in the same two-month period in each of the previous two years.

State data show the increase is largely being driven by wildlife.

As of Aug. 18, the Texas Department of State Health Services had recorded 307 laboratory-confirmed rabies cases in animals across 89 counties this year. Bats accounted for 119 cases and skunks for 107, followed by 31 raccoons and 28 foxes.

Domestic animals have accounted for a much smaller share. State maps updated on Tuesday showed 14 infected cats and two dogs statewide. The newly confirmed case appears to be the third such rabies case involving a dog this year in Texas.

Health and animal care officials are urging residents to avoid touching or feeding wild or unfamiliar animals and to report encounters between pets and wildlife even when an animal does not appear sick. A pet that may have encountered wildlife should be confined to prevent further contact with people or animals while the incident is reported to animal control.

Anyone who is bitten, scratched or potentially exposed to an infected animal should wash the area thoroughly with soap and water and contact a health care provider as soon as possible.

San Antonio residents can report wildlife encounters or request removal of dead animals through 311, while Bexar County residents outside city limits can contact county animal control at 210-335-9000.

Officials also stressed keeping pets vaccinated against rabies, which is required for dogs and cats under both Texas and San Antonio law.

Animal Care Services will hold a vaccination clinic Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Monterrey Park located at 5919 W. Commerce St. Free rabies shots and other vaccinations will be available to the first 100 pets belonging to San Antonio residents, with additional low-cost vaccination packages available while supplies last.

