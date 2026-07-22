Three measles cases reported by Montgomery County health department

Health officials in Montgomery County announced Tuesday that three residents in the same family contracted measles, marking the first cases in the Houston area this year.

The three family members were exposed to someone with measles who had traveled from outside Texas, according to the Montgomery County Health Department, which said none of the people had been vaccinated for the virus.

Measles is highly contagious and can have life-threatening health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years old. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Houston-area health department, which wrote in a social media post, "You can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been. This can happen even up to 2 hours after that person has left."

Measles was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000, but there has been a resurgence in cases in recent years. An outbreak in West Texas last year affected hundreds of people, with two young girls dying from the virus.

The Houston Health Department reported three additional measles cases in city residents last year. Another case was reported last year in nearby Fort Bend County.

Measles symptoms typically appear 7-14 days after contact with the virus, according to the Montgomery Public Health Department. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, a rash and red, watery eyes.

Those who suspect they have measles or have been exposed to the virus are encouraged to isolate from others and contact a health care provider before arriving at a medical facility.

Health officials say the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) provides the best protection against measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive a dose of the MMR vaccine at 12-15 months of age and a second dose at 4-6 years. Two vaccine doses are about 97% effective at preventing measles, according to the CDC.

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