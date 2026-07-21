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Starr County judge signs disaster declaration after first reported screwworm case

By Rob Boscamp | KEDT
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:02 PM CDT
Twelve cases of New World Screwworm are active in Texas, as of July 21. Forty cases have been confirmed in the state, with one in New Mexico, since June.
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Twelve cases of New World Screwworm are active in Texas, as of July 21. Forty cases have been confirmed in the state, with one in New Mexico, since June.

Officials in Starr County signed a disaster declaration Monday following the county's first reported case of New World Screwworm.

Judge Eloy Vera signed the disaster declaration, which enables county officials and ranchers to get resources needed to prevent the spread of the screwworm.

In the past two months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed 41 New World screwworm infestations, including 40 in Texas and one in New Mexico. Twelve cases in Texas are still active, including the one in Starr County.

The first detection in the Rio Grande Valley was confirmed in a baby calf in Western Starr County last week.

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