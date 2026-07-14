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Cyclosporiasis cases up four times more than last year in Nueces County

KEDT | By Rob Boscamp | KEDT
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:34 AM CDT
The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has confirmed 20 cases of Cyclosporiasis this year, four times more than those reported last year.
City of Corpus Christi
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City of Corpus Christi
The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has confirmed 20 cases of Cyclosporiasis this year, four times more than those reported last year.

South Texas health officials are reporting a rise in Cyclosporiasis cases in Nueces County.

In a statement from the City of Corpus Christi, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has confirmed 20 cases of the intestinal illness so far this year. According to data, it's at least a fourfold increase of total reported cases from 2025.

Officials said that the common source of the outbreak has not yet been identified. Reported cases do not indicate a widespread community outbreak.
 
Peak transmission season typically occurs between May and August.

Symptoms can develop up to two weeks after exposure, and may include:

  • Prolonged watery diarrhea
  • Loss of appetite
  • Fatigue
  • Weight loss
  • Abdominal cramps and bloating
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Low-grade fever

Health officials advise residents to:

  • Thoroughly wash fresh fruits and vegetables before eating or preparing them.
  • Practice good hand hygiene.
  • Seek medical care if experiencing prolonged watery diarrhea or other symptoms consistent with Cyclosporiasis.
  • Follow healthcare provider recommendations.
  • Avoid preparing food for others while experiencing illness.

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