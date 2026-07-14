Cyclosporiasis cases up four times more than last year in Nueces County

South Texas health officials are reporting a rise in Cyclosporiasis cases in Nueces County.

In a statement from the City of Corpus Christi, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has confirmed 20 cases of the intestinal illness so far this year. According to data, it's at least a fourfold increase of total reported cases from 2025.

Officials said that the common source of the outbreak has not yet been identified. Reported cases do not indicate a widespread community outbreak.



Peak transmission season typically occurs between May and August.

Symptoms can develop up to two weeks after exposure, and may include:

Prolonged watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Weight loss

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea and vomiting

Low-grade fever

Health officials advise residents to:

Thoroughly wash fresh fruits and vegetables before eating or preparing them.

Practice good hand hygiene.

Seek medical care if experiencing prolonged watery diarrhea or other symptoms consistent with Cyclosporiasis.

Follow healthcare provider recommendations.

Avoid preparing food for others while experiencing illness.

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