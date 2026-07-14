Cyclosporiasis cases up four times more than last year in Nueces County
South Texas health officials are reporting a rise in Cyclosporiasis cases in Nueces County.
In a statement from the City of Corpus Christi, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has confirmed 20 cases of the intestinal illness so far this year. According to data, it's at least a fourfold increase of total reported cases from 2025.
Officials said that the common source of the outbreak has not yet been identified. Reported cases do not indicate a widespread community outbreak.
Peak transmission season typically occurs between May and August.
Symptoms can develop up to two weeks after exposure, and may include:
- Prolonged watery diarrhea
- Loss of appetite
- Fatigue
- Weight loss
- Abdominal cramps and bloating
- Nausea and vomiting
- Low-grade fever
Health officials advise residents to:
- Thoroughly wash fresh fruits and vegetables before eating or preparing them.
- Practice good hand hygiene.
- Seek medical care if experiencing prolonged watery diarrhea or other symptoms consistent with Cyclosporiasis.
- Follow healthcare provider recommendations.
- Avoid preparing food for others while experiencing illness.
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