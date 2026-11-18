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Outside San Antonio’s Maverick Library on a Friday afternoon, ramps and specialized equipment transformed a parking lot into a makeshift skatepark.

Behind it all is Andrew Garcia, co-founder of Ability Skateboarding and Action Sports . Garcia’s lifelong passion for skateboarding inspired him to make the sport more accessible.

Jackie Velez / TPR Ability Skateboarding and Action Sports co-founder Andrew Garcia models and sits next to wheelchair motocross (WCMX). Both are used for wheelchair motorcross and adaptive skateboarding.

“I’ve always loved to push around on the board, and I love the community that it gave for me,” said Garcia. “I've worked in adaptive sports locally in San Antonio and across the country, and I saw that there’s a ton of adaptive sport opportunities out there, but skateboarding was not one of them.”

Garcia says the organization uses traditional skateboards and unique skating equipment built for various ability types.

1 of 5 — The cane skateboard has a cane attached to each end of a skateboard..jpg Ability Skateboarding and Action Sports offers a skateboard with a cane attached to each end for support. Jackie Velez / TPR 2 of 5 — Adaptive skating equipment lined up ready to be used..jpg Adaptive skating equipment is lined up and ready for use. Jackie Velez / TPR 3 of 5 — Co-founder Andrew Garcia sits on a motocross wheelchair and next to a green Gate trainer. The gate trainer assists little children with adaptive skateboarding..jpg Co-founder Andrew Garcia sits on a motocross wheelchair and next to a green Gate trainer. The gate trainer assists little children with adaptive skateboarding. Jackie Velez / TPR 4 of 5 — Andrew Garcia of Ability Skateboard and Sports sets up two cane skateboards. The cane skateboards are used to help support the individual's balance on the skateboard.jpg Andrew Garcia of Ability Skateboard and Action Sports sets up two cane skateboards. The adaptive skateboards help support the user's balance. Jackie Velez / TPR 5 of 5 — Among some of the adaptive skateboarding equipment are two cane skateboards. The cane boards are used to help support the individuals balance on a skateboard..jpg Among some of the adaptive skateboarding equipment are two cane skateboards. These boards help support the user's balance. Jackie Velez / TPR

“Some skateboards might have two canes on them. Some skateboards might have a walker around (them). Some people sit in a wheelchair that is built for the skate park. So it's a mix of accessibility and meeting our participants and people where they're at,” said Garcia.

Garcia says the largest piece of adaptive skating equipment is a 6-foot harness with wheels on four corners.

Jackie Velez / TPR The skate frame helps individuals with limited mobility enjoy adaptive skateboarding.

“So, you can harness up someone who may be a (quadriplegic) or someone with very low mobility, and they're able to stand up with weight suspension. And we strap their feet to a skateboard, and we push them and we take them skating through the skate park,” said Garcia. “They can grind rails, they can go up and down some hills and they can really feel that sensation and experience of skateboarding.”

Kathryn Adams brought her son Jameson to the demonstration to try out adaptive skateboarding for the first time.

“So, this is the first time he's ever going to be on a skateboard. I'm excited for him,” said Adams. “Just something new for him to try and get out. We homeschool, so getting around other kids is nice.”

Parent Rebecca Martin was searching for something fun for her son Oliver that would help support his mental health.

“He likes it when people are checking in on him. So I think that the man who's helping him right now is making him feel better. And it's a safe area, which is what I want for him right now,” said Martin.

Noah Cook is founder and president of San Antonio Blind Sports.

Cook, who is blind, tried a skateboard equipped with two canes for support.

Jackie Velez / TPR Founder and president of San Antonio Blind Sports Noah Cook tries out the cane skateboard. image 2

“So, that was pretty awesome. I had no idea anything like that existed. He (Garcia) kind of described it to me as like a 'training wheel skateboard,' basically. So that's really awesome,” said Cook. “There's not really a safe, accessible way to develop balance and things like that. But if you have a skateboard with two canes on each end, then that's a perfect way to get started, in my opinion.”

Cook says adaptive sports have the potential to “blow up” in popularity.

“But I think it's just so cool to watch. So empowering. And I think it shows able-bodied people ‘I don't have an excuse,’ but it's easy for us as people with disabilities, to excuse ourselves, too,” said Cook. “But we're also here to empower them and let them know that they're still the same person at the end of the day, and their disability doesn't define them. (This is) super important, I'm telling you. I really think it's life-saving work because it lets people get comfortable with their bodies again and lets them know they can do anything they want to.”

1 of 4 — Andrew Garcia assists Jameson Adams in limbo skateboarding.jpg Andrew Garcia assists Jameson Adams in limbo skateboarding. Jackie Velez / TPR 2 of 4 — Andrew Garcia assists Jameson Adams in limbo skateboarding image 2.jpg Andrew Garcia assists Jameson Adams in limbo skateboarding. Jackie Velez / TPR 3 of 4 — Andreew Garcia assists another person in limbo skateboarding.jpg Andrew Garcia assists another person in limbo skateboarding. Jackie Velez / TPR 4 of 4 — Andrew Garcia leads young athletes in stretching exercises before skating..jpg Andrew Garcia leads young athletes in stretching exercises before skating. Jackie Velez / TPR

That life-saving work was demonstrated through stretching exercises, learning to balance on a skateboard and playing skateboard limbo.

Ability Skateboarding Co-founder and Lead Coach Cristopher Hampton worked with four participants with Down syndrome and autism. He says they were initially hesitant but grew more confident as the clinic progressed.

“Their balance is not all there. ... So in the beginning we start with the cane board — that gives them confidence and balance. And once they have that down, we move on to a regular skateboard,” said Hampton. “Right now, I was saying goodbye to them, and I was like, ‘Did you guys have fun? Thank you for skating with me.’ And they're like, ’It was great!’ And I'm like, ’You guys have fun?’ And he's like, ’Wait, wait, it wasn't great. It was phenomenal!’"

Hampton said he gets this kind of reaction from most families he encounters.

Jackie Velez / TPR Co-founder Cristopher Hampton assists a young athlete with adaptive skateboarding.

“I've had parents come (to) me crying and saying how their kid connected with me in a different way than they connect with other coaches from other sports. So they feel that skateboarding, our style of coaching, it's pretty unique, and the whole family appreciates it,” said Hampton. “And I feel that that's the most fulfilling part. That it's not just about the program and skateboarding. It's just helping those families.”

Ability Skateboarding co-founder Andrew Garcia hopes to expand adaptive skateboarding programs to more communities across the country.

“So, we want to grow that network, so that every community has this opportunity for years to come,” said Garcia. “In addition to that, we also support Paralympic inclusion. So, we work with other organizations for higher-level competitive skating and wheelchair skating for people with disabilities.“

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk once said he would continue skating until he was physically unable. With groups like Ability Skateboarding, that day may never come.