San Antonio and Kerrville open FEMA disaster recovery centers for Texans hit by summer storms

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FEMA disaster recovery centers are now open in Bexar and Kerr counties for Texas residents affected by severe summer storms and flooding from July 12 to Aug. 14, 2026.

Residents can find help at an in-person disaster recovery center in both San Antonio and Kerrville.

The San Antonio help center is located at Las Palmas Branch Library, 515 Castroville Road. It is open from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The center is not open on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The Kerrville help center is at Calvary Temple Church, 3000 TX-534 Loop. It is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. Appointments are not required.

This FEMA assistance is available to homeowners and renters in Bexar, Kerr and 18 other eligible counties.

The application deadline for FEMA disaster recovery assistance is Dec. 29.

FEMA advises those affected to initially file claims with their insurance providers before applying for federal help. They can then register for assistance online at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.

Residents can also search for a center by entering their ZIP code at FEMA.gov/DRC.

To learn about accessibility accommodations or to access an ASL interpreter, call 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2.

This support became available after Texas was granted an appeal for FEMA Individual Assistance funding in response to the severe storms and flooding that impacted communities this past summer.