VIA pilots overnight bus service for downtown workers

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Riding the bus home from downtown after midnight is now possible.

VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering on-demand rides between downtown and neighborhoods inside Loop 410 overnight as part of a six-month pilot program called VIA Link After Midnight.

The program is designed to help downtown workers get home after late shifts — but anyone can use the service.

Jon Gary Herrera, VIA president and CEO, said that San Antonio doesn’t stop running after midnight, so neither should public transportation.

“San Antonio doesn’t shut down at midnight, and neither should the ways people get around it,” Herrera said in a statement. “Nurses, hotel staff, restaurant and bar teams — the people who keep this city running around the clock deserve a safe, affordable ride home when their shift ends. This pilot gives them one, and it will help us learn how to better serve late-night riders going forward.”

VIA Link After Midnight runs from midnight to 4 a.m., Monday through Thursday. Customers can travel between downtown and any bus stop inside Loop 410 for $1.30, the same as regular bus fare. Discounted fare is available to those who qualify.

Riders can book a trip through the VIA Link app or by calling 210-655-LINK (5465).

VIA says riders’ wait time will be less than 20 minutes. If a VIA Link vehicle is unavailable when requested, VIA will provide a $15 credit for an Uber or Lyft rideshare.

This pilot program is partially funded by an Uber Transit Innovation Fund grant. VIA said it will continue to refine how the overnight service operates as it develops.

For information about VIA Link After Midnight and VIA’s other late-night services, visit VIAinfo.net/late-night-service. Have questions? Call VIA at 210-362-2020.