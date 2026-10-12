University Health to offer free drive-thru flu shots

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San Antonio residents can get a free flu shot without leaving their cars next month. University Health and Bexar County are partnering to host a drive-thru vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to noon, Nov. 14 at Gustafson Stadium.

The event was originally scheduled for earlier this month but was postponed because of bad weather.

Adults and children ages 6 months and older are eligible for a free flu shot, but advance registration is required. Residents can register online through University Health. A separate registration must be completed for each person receiving a vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at the event.

Why get a flu shot?

Don't let the warm temperatures fool you: Flu season is here, and vaccination is one of the best ways to help prevent infection.

According to University Health, influenza is a respiratory illness that can affect anyone, but some people face a greater risk of serious complications.

Those at higher risk include adults ages 65 and older, children ages 2 and younger, pregnant people and those with asthma, diabetes, weakened immune systems or chronic heart, lung, kidney or liver disease.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older. Getting vaccinated can help protect individuals and reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others, including people who are more vulnerable to severe illness.

The drive-thru clinic offers residents a convenient way to get vaccinated ahead of the height of flu season.

For more information about the Nov. 14 event, including registration details, visit University Health's event page.